Ilex Content Strategies’ Annabelle Forster wins Degree Apprentice of the Year at Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards

The award highlights dedication, hard work, and excellence in academia and professional growth.

Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency serving the technology and telecommunications industries, announced that Annabelle Forster, Junior Account Executive, has been named Degree Apprentice of the Year at the Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards 2025. The award celebrates Forster’s outstanding achievement, commitment and dedication, balancing academic study and professional excellence at the Chichester-based agency. It is also a testament to the support, training and opportunities Forster has received since joining Ilex Content Strategies.

This award recognition reflects Forster’s exceptional performance throughout her degree apprenticeship in Digital Marketing. As her knowledge in marketing principles and strategy has developed, Forster has successfully supported Ilex to deliver high-quality marketing and borderless PR to its global clients.

“I’m thrilled and honoured to have received this award. Balancing work with studies has been a rewarding challenge, and this recognition means a lot,” said Annabelle Forster, Junior Account Executive at Ilex Content Strategies. “I am grateful for all the support I have received, both from my colleagues at Ilex and from my tutors at university. Developing my digital marketing skills whilst learning more about the tech and telecommunications industry will be key to my successful progression at Ilex.”

The Portsmouth and Chichester Apprenticeship Awards celebrate individuals and organisations throughout the region completing and supporting apprenticeships. The awards highlight the positive impacts apprenticeships can make on both a personal and professional level. Forster’s success demonstrates Ilex’s commitment to developing local talent, supporting local academic progression and providing structured training in the B2B tech marketing sector.

“We’re incredibly proud of Annabelle’s achievement. Since she joined the team last year, her dedication, creativity, and professionalism have helped Ilex to drive measurable results for our clients,” said Lucia Barbato, CEO at Ilex Content Strategies. “I am very pleased for Annabelle and her well-deserved award as she continues to execute at a high level, especially in a male-dominated industry. I look forward to seeing her continued progress as a digital marketeer.” x8g3qyt

The award reinforces Ilex’s focus on growth, skills development, and creating opportunities for young professionals to thrive within the B2B marketing industry.

About Ilex Content Strategies

Ilex Content Strategies is a global B2B marketing consultancy and full-service agency specialised in the B2B Technology and Telecoms sector. We serve start-ups through to billion-dollar businesses in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

Ilex combines the right mix of Marketing Consultancy, Editorial and Multimedia Content, Global PR & AR, Social Media, and Sales Enablement to meet business objectives for B2B technology and telecoms businesses. We have had proven success delivering local and global marketing & communications campaigns that drive recognition and accelerate growth.

At Ilex, we use compelling content to give our clients the multiple touch points they need to influence their audiences and drive sales. We provide an entire ecosystem of content, communications and marketing support that makes it simple for our clients to communicate innovation and own a lasting story. Offline or online, we put content first to make marketing and communications efficient and effective.