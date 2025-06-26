ILLUMINATE: A New direction for our community in Worthing

My name is Karla Cook, and I was a looked-after child growing up here in Worthing. The arts gave me something I desperately needed - a sense of escape and hope. Now, I’m on a mission to create inclusive, accessible dance spaces that break the traditional mould. ILLUMINATE is my way of combining my love of dance with a deep commitment to helping others on their journey towards healing.

A Childhood Marked by Change

Growing up in the care system wasn’t easy. I remember being a young child, full of questions and confusion, feeling like the only person in Worthing who didn’t have a parent to go home to.

The day I was taken into foster care still haunts me. I was seven years old. It was Pancake Day. I had just sat down to watch EastEnders, and then suddenly police officers were at our front door, removing my older sister and I from the family home.

I vividly remember sitting in the back of the police car when one of the officers mentioned she was from Worthing and said, “It’s a lovely place.” That comment stuck with me, but now I know she wasn't wrong!

After a few short-term placements, I eventually found a stable, positive long-term foster family here in Worthing. They were fantastic, I will always have so much love and gratitude for all they did for me.

I struggled to express my feelings or talk about the trauma I had experienced, I was scared to talk to adults and felt unable to trust anybody. That all started to shift when I was around 12 or 13.

Discovering Dance—and a Way Forward

During my high school years at Davison High School, two amazing dance teachers Jessica Anstey and Sarah Binney encouraged me to join the lunchtime dance club. I had zero dance experience and very low expectations. But they believed in me. To my surprise, dance quickly became a lifeline. For 30 minutes a day, I didn’t have to explain myself or carry the weight of my past. I could just be. I was more than my file. I was free.

From that day forward I would go home and dance everyday, although I drove my foster mum mad with how loud my music was, she knew I needed to escape. When multiple contact sessions with my mum were cancelled, I would get lost in a world of improvisation in my room.

Becoming More Than a Statistic

Worthing has given me more than just a home, it gave me opportunities I never thought possible. Becoming Head Girl at Davison in 2013 was a huge moment for me. I made it my mission to advocate for other children in care, to show them that these opportunities are for us too. With the right support, intervention, and cheerleaders, we can rewrite our stories.

But my path wasn’t without heartbreak. At age 14, I lost my older brother to suicide. I didn’t understand, not fully. I remember feeling so much guilt, the relaisation that the care system saved me and gave me a fresh start but my two eldest siblings were not so lucky.

That grief could have derailed me. But once again, the staff at Davison and my connection to dance helped me find stability. Over time, the pain became more manageable.

My identity began to shift; I was no longer just a child in foster care. I became an aspiring choreographer. I went on to train at some of the most prestigious dance schools in the UK, and that training shaped the work I do today.

A New Purpose: Healing Through the Arts

As an adult, I’ve felt pulled to give back, to use what I’ve learned to support others. I’ve completed training in therapeutic arts, and I’ve seen firsthand how powerful creative expression can be in helping people process trauma and navigate their lived experiences.

I now work in the safeguarding team at Davison High School, and I see the mental health crisis facing teenagers up close. The reality? Some young people are waiting up to three years for proper mental health intervention. That’s unacceptable.

We need new approaches—now. The waiting lists won’t shrink on their own. I want to be part of the solution. I want to encourage professionals like me to think outside the box. That’s where the idea for the ‘Therapeutic Arts Hub’ was born.

My Vision: A Space That Heals

My dream is to create a Therapeutic Arts Hub right here in Worthing—a welcoming, inclusive space where:

We will offer music therapy, mindful movement, and inclusive dance classes

A youth space for children in care, young carers, and children with additional needs

Professionals to have private meeting rooms to do meaningful, one-on-one work with young people

And both adults and children can access therapeutic services in a calm, sensory-rich environment

It’s more than a building. It’s a chance for our community to come together, to lift each other up, and to show our young people that they matter.

Dance Doesn’t Have an Expiry Date

Recently, I started offering adult dance classes, and the response has been overwhelming. Many of these adults danced in their younger years to cope with difficult emotions. Now, they’re rediscovering that release and reconnecting with a part of themselves they thought was lost.

Working with them, hearing their stories, and witnessing their transformation has reminded me that escapism never really leaves us. Dance is still healing. It still connects us.

Looking Back—and Moving Forward

Sometimes I wonder: what would my life have looked like if I hadn’t found dance? The truth is, it wasn’t just dance that saved me. It was the people I met along the way. The emotionally available adults who showed up. The mentors who never gave up on me. The community that allowed me to be more than my past.

I refused to become another statistic. I broke the cycle that’s existed in my family for generations—and I’ll always be grateful to Worthing for helping me do that. Being in foster care really did save my life.

Now it’s my turn to give back.

This is just the beginning. I hope this venture opens doors...even just one door...for a young person who feels lost, just like I once did.

Thank you for reading my story. Thank you for believing in the power of something different. Stay posted for more updates on ILLUMINATE.

With love,

Karla Cook

Founder, ILLUMINATE Dance and Fitness

