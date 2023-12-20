Independent family brewer Hall & Woodhouse has announced that it has finished a half-million-pound renovation of a popular West Sussex pub.

The company said that The Gardeners Arms in Selsfield Road, Ardingly, has undergone ‘a huge transformation’, being fully redecorated inside and out and getting a new ‘secret garden’ terrace for dining and drinking.

They said the refurbishment is fresh and exciting but keeps the the pub’s original unique charm and character. Visit www.gardenersarmsardingly.co.uk.

Anthony Woodhouse, Chairman at Hall & Woodhouse, said: “At Hall & Woodhouse, we are committed to providing an unparalleled experience for regulars and visiting guests across our entire estate of pubs. Our recent renovation at the Gardeners Arms has brought new life, colour, and splendour to the pub just in time for Christmas. The eagle eyed might also be able to spot a few hidden treasures we have worked into the renovations for guests and future generations to discover.”

The Gardeners Arms also has timber panelling, lighting and new artwork with a garden theme. There is a new bar too, plus a planting scheme and refurbished furniture featuring botanical fabrics.

Camilla Williams, general manager of The Gardeners Arms, said: “Our new look has already received great feedback from guests who have visited us in recent weeks, and we’re looking forward to welcoming in more diners and guests from the community over Christmas.”

Hall & Woodhouse said the pub’s kitchen and cellar areas have also received full renovations, along with team accommodation and living areas. The Gardener’s Arms is open throughout the Christmas period.

1 . The Gardeners Arms in Ardingly The Gardeners Arms in Ardingly Photo: Hall & Woodhouse

2 . The Gardeners Arms in Ardingly The Gardeners Arms' new dining areas Photo: Hall & Woodhouse

3 . The Gardeners Arms in Ardingly The new bar at The Gardeners Arms Photo: Hall & Woodhouse