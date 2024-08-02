In Home Care is named one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK

In Home Care Home has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are 856 home care groups and 12,758 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in the UK have received an award from the leading home care reviews site, www.homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find home care that is right for their needs, location and budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can continue to live independently in their own homes. This includes help and support with getting dressed, washed, making meals and drinks and administering medication.

Team members at In Home Care Group

The award is based on the home care group’s reviews from the people they care for, plus their friends and relatives.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said:

“People are living longer with multiple health conditions and so home care providers which offer care tailored to people living in their own homes have become integral to health and social care in Britain.

“In Home Care has proved that it provides a high standard of care and we’d like to congratulate it on being a top home care group! It is a big achievement to be named as one of the Top 20 home care groups in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our reviews and awards are a vital source of information for people looking for good quality home care and provide a crucial insight into the standard of care given by providers.”

Claire Simmons, Director at In Home Care Group said:

“Receiving this prestigious award for another year is an honour that fills us with great pride. It signifies that our continuous efforts to improve and enhance our services across all our branches are recognised and appreciated by both our clients and the industry.”

“Our compassionate and highly trained caregivers at our Haslemere, Waterlooville/Havant, and Chichester branches are the backbone of our organisation, and this award highlights their commitment to providing the highest quality care possible.”

“For all our clients and their families this award is an assurance that they are receiving top-notch care from a trusted and reputable provider. It serves as a testament to the quality and reliability of our services, giving them peace of mind knowing that their loved ones are in capable and caring hands, regardless of their location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to work tirelessly to exceed expectations and provide the highest standard of care to those who rely on us, no matter where they are located.”

To see In Home Care Group’s reviews go to: www.homecare.co.uk/groups/profile.cfm/id/65432216959

Please follow this link for the full list of winners: www.homecare.co.uk/awards/