In My View - Chichester BID Column

By Sandy Longley, Boots Store Manager and Chichester BID Director

What a year it’s been here at Boots Chichester! We’ve introduced exciting new product ranges and enhanced services - all aimed at giving our customers the very best experience in retail and healthcare.

As Store Manager, I’ve seen first-hand the hard work behind the scenes. Change is never easy, but our team and customers have shown incredible patience as we transformed the store. The result? A more modern, welcoming environment that reflects the latest innovations in health, beauty, and pharmacy.

One of the most exciting developments is the expansion of our pharmacy services. Through the Pharmacy First scheme, we’re now offering a wider range of patient care options directly in store; services that once required a trip to the GP can now be accessed conveniently at your local pharmacy. It’s a real step forward in making healthcare more accessible for everyone.

We’re also supporting the community in other ways. Our Recycle at Boots scheme gives customers the chance to recycle their beauty, health and wellness packaging that can’t go in household recycling. And through our partnership with The Hygiene Bank, we’re helping tackle hygiene poverty by collecting donations of essential items for those in need locally.

And what a summer so far! It’s been fantastic to see residents and visitors enjoying city events like TrinityFest on the Green, Chichester Gala and Chichester Pride. There’s more to come, including the Cathedral’s incredible 950th anniversary celebrations - a truly historic milestone with a whole calendar of events throughout the year.

Even now, we’re planning for Christmas. As a director of Chichester BID, I’m working with the team to make this festive season magical - full of reasons to shop, eat, explore, and celebrate.

I’m excited and proud to be part of a city that offers so much, and there’s more to come in the months ahead.