It’s National Drink Wine Day today (Saturday, February 18) and we’ve complied a handy list of vineyards across East and West Sussex.
Sussex is a real hotspot for quality vineyards and this gallery lists 11 of the best in no particular order, according to tripadvisor.co.uk.
A writer at nationaldaycalendar.com said moderate wine drinking has some health benefits, like lowering the risk of stroke. They said: “Drinking wine includes other benefits as well. When paired with the right meal, it enhances the flavours of spices, fruits, and sauces.”
1. Ridgeview Wine Estate
Ridgeview Wine Estate is at Ditchling Common on Fragbarrow Lane. A spokesperson said: "Founded in 1995 by Mike and Chris Roberts and now second generation family owned, Ridgeview is dedicated to creating world class sparkling wines. We are a purpose-driven business with sustainability at our core."
2. Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard
Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard is at Hawkhurst Road, Sedlescombe, Robertsbridge. Sedlescombe is England's oldest organic vineyard and was established in 1979 by Roy Cook. It is also the home to the oldest Biodynamic vines in England. All tours include a tasting of Sedlescombe's range of international award-winning wines.
3. Nutbourne Vineyards
Nutbourne Vineyards is in Gay Street, Pulborough. It is a single estate vineyard with winery, windmill and self-guided trail for visitors. The Gladwin Family have been producing wine at Nutbourne for 30 years.
4. Tinwood Estate Vineyard
This family owned vineyard is on Tinwood Lane, Chichester, and was established in 2007. They have a new modern tasting room overlooking the vines. This is open every day of the week.
