In photos: Aldi in East Grinstead reopens after refurbishment to create ‘all-round better shopping experience’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 14:37 BST
The Aldi store in London Road, East Grinstead, reopened to customers on Thursday, October 31, following a refurbishment.

Aldi said the upgrades will ‘make for an all-round better shopping experience’, as well as a more sustainable store.

The East Grinstead store has been closed for refurbishment since October 23.

Store manager Rudolf Molnar said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

Aldi said changes include: increased chiller space with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, and re-designed Health & Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look. The store currently employs 42 colleagues.

This week the store will offer a range of Christmas essentials, which including low voltage wall decorations for £29.99, pathfinder lights for £12.99 and a Christmas Nutcracker for £5.99.

