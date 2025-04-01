Tulleys Wells Farm on Ditchling Road, Offham, is listed by Knight Frank for £5,000,000 at www.knightfrank.com.

Knight Frank said the property offers outbuildings, stabling and contemporary farm buildings that have ‘development potential’.

Their listing said the farmhouse is believed to date back to around 1735 and offers ‘well proportioned accommodation spread across three floors’.

It said: “This property offers an exceptional opportunity to live in a piece of history, with spacious, characterful accommodation and a tranquil, rural setting that would be perfect for those seeking a traditional country home with modern potential. Adjacent to the farmhouse stands a large, traditional Sussex Barn, which has evidently benefitted from refurbishment in the past few years. The barn retains many of its original features, including exposed timber beams that add to its rustic appeal and historic charm.”

The property is accessed via a farm track, which is bordered by paddocks. There is a large parking area and the nearby traditional Sussex Barn has space for vehicles or storage. Knight Frank said the barn also has a loft area that could be converted into an event space, studio or extra living accommodation.

The listing said: “The property also includes a series of contemporary steel portal frame livestock buildings, which are clad with a combination of timber and sheet materials. These buildings cover a total area of approximately 20,600 square feet, providing an expansive and flexible space that is ideal for a variety of agricultural purposes and also benefits from grain dryers.”

It said the buildings are used for housing livestock at the moment but may be suitable for conversion subject to planning consent. The small barn on the east of the land has been converted into a stable block with space for up to six horses.

The listing said: “The land surrounding the property is predominantly laid to pasture, offering a mix of Grade 2 and Grade 3 agricultural land, providing excellent potential for a variety of farming and agricultural activities. The total land area extends to approximately 222 acres of pasture, complemented by around four acres of woodland and a small pond. The land is also enrolled in the Mid-Tier Stewardship Scheme, with a focus on enhancing biodiversity and improving soil and water quality.”

