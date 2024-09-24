New landlord Jordan Johnson, 27, opened The Witch Inn in Sunte Avenue on Friday, September 13.

His father Al Johnson called event ‘epic’, saying: “By 4.30pm it was hard to find a seat and by 7pm people were queuing up to get in. So many families and people of all ages dancing to all the live music. Jordan’s four staff had to quickly become a family effort with his brother and sister included behind the bar. At one point there was ten staff and they still couldn’t serve quick enough.”

Al said villagers ‘turned up in droves’ to support Jordan with many saying it felt like a New Year’s Eve party.

He added that the pub felt like it was in ‘the good old days’ when ex-Brighton football player Gerry Ryan was the landlord. Al added that Gerry’s son was at the opening, along with two of Gerry’s sisters.

The pub was transformed by Johnson Interiors of Haywards Heath. Visit www.johnsoninteriors.co.uk.

After the event, Jordan said: “We have been so amazed and thankful by the support of all the local families and friendly faces that have been flooding in since the grand opening especially on the opening night. The pub was completely packed out. Everyone said that was the busiest they’d seen a pub in years.”

He said: “I’d like to thank everyone for the support over the past week. We’re hiring new staff already and we will soon be opening seven days a week. I’m excited to introduce our new food menu in the coming weeks when the head chef arrives. On top of this we’ll be bringing in live sports and monthly live music nights on the first Fridays of each month. I really feel like The Witch Inn is a special pub and can’t wait to become a part of its history.”

Graham and Sue Russell, who were at the event, said: “Great to have our local open again. It’s got a great friendly atmosphere and the pub feels warm and cosy. Lovely to see the vast mixed aged range.”

The Stretton family said: “Great to finally have a family friendly pub that our Rupert the dog can come too with such a warm friendly welcome. They even remembered our names when we returned the next day. We loved the live music. That was so much fun. The safe family garden allowed the younger kids to have fun outside as well.”

1 . The Witch Inn The grand reopening of The Witch Inn in Lindfield on Friday, September 13 Photo: Al Johnson

2 . The Witch Inn The grand reopening of The Witch Inn in Lindfield on Friday, September 13 Photo: Al Johnson

3 . The Witch Inn New landlord Jordan Johnson, 27, opened The Witch Inn in Sunte Avenue in the afternoon of Friday, September 13, 2024 Photo: Al Johnson