Popular pubs in Mid Sussex have been included in the Campaign for Real Ale’s 51st edition of the Good Beer Guide.

The guide was released today (Thursday, September 28) and boasts a striking cover with a foreword from Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.

The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, has become known as the definitive guide for Britain’s beer drinkers.

CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”

CAMRA said Bruce Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs in the UK, as well as the importance of protecting the ‘heritage, charm and welcoming nature’ of pubs and clubs.

As well as covering the country’s best pubs, the guide keeps track of brewery numbers. CAMRA said that there are 62 pubs in 2024 in West Sussex with 37 breweries. They said there are 15 new pub entries with one new brewery and four closed breweries.

The Good Beer Guide is compiled by thousands of independent volunteers and aims to identify significant trends and themes in the beer industry.

Take a look at our gallery of the Mid Sussex pubs featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024 below.

The Cat Inn The Cat Inn is in Queen's Square, North Lane, West Hoathly. CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024 said: "Changing beers feature mainly local breweries alongside others from further afield." Photo: Google Street View

Jolly Tanners The Jolly Tanners in Handcross Road, Staplefield is 'a friendly place and still very much a locals' pub', according to CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024. It said: "There is an extensive range of guest beers, always including two dark ales, and real cider is also sold." Photo: Google Street View

Engine Room The Engine Room, Brewery Tap and Bar is at The Old Mill, London Road, East Grinstead. CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2024 said: "Between five and seven ever-changing cask ales are served on gravity, plus four via membrane ales from a cool room behind the bar." It said craft keg beers are available too, plus cider, wines, gin, soft drinks, and traditional mead. Photo: Google Maps