In photos: top Mid Sussex pubs listed in Campaign for Real Ale’s latest Good Beer Guide
The guide was released today (Thursday, September 28) and boasts a striking cover with a foreword from Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson.
The Guide, which surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, has become known as the definitive guide for Britain’s beer drinkers.
CAMRA Chairman Nik Antona said: “The last few years have been an incredibly difficult time for the industry, and we need more support than ever before to keep our nation’s pubs and breweries open and thriving. I’d encourage everyone to use this year’s Guide to visit the very best pubs and breweries across the UK and support them for generations to come.”
CAMRA said Bruce Dickinson’s foreword shines a spotlight on the cultural tradition of pubs in the UK, as well as the importance of protecting the ‘heritage, charm and welcoming nature’ of pubs and clubs.
To order The Good Beer Guide 2024 visit shop1.camra.org.uk/product/the-good-beer-guide-2024.
As well as covering the country’s best pubs, the guide keeps track of brewery numbers. CAMRA said that there are 62 pubs in 2024 in West Sussex with 37 breweries. They said there are 15 new pub entries with one new brewery and four closed breweries.
The Good Beer Guide is compiled by thousands of independent volunteers and aims to identify significant trends and themes in the beer industry.
Take a look at our gallery of the Mid Sussex pubs featured in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2024 below.