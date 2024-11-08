In photos: West Sussex community pub reopens as high-quality steak house after £100k transformation
The Cowdray Arms in Balcombe Road, Haywards Heath, is under new management as The Cowdray Steak House. Visit www.thecowdrayarms.co.uk.
Hall & Woodhouse (H&W) has appointed Sherif Gewily as its new business partner to operate the establishment. He has been part of the H&W Business Partner (tenanted) estate since 2020 when he started operating The Cherry Tree pub in Copthorne.
Sherif said: “It is important to me to give back to our community, by providing an inclusive offering which appeals to all. From couples looking for a cosy drink after work, to families looking to get together with the grandparents, our menu is really versatile. Having run our sister pub, The Cherry Tree, for over four years, I know that locals demand high-quality, locally sourced food, and that is something I am really committed to delivering at The Cowdray. I am planning to install a dry aging cabinet for our steaks to ensure guests receive premium quality dishes, including T-bone steaks and Chateaubriand. However, we will still serve pub favourites such as our much-loved Sunday Roasts.”
H&W said Sherif took over The Cowdray Arms in late August and invested £100,000 into transforming the pub. Its extensive internal refurbishment includes a new kitchen and a comfortable lounge area. H&W said a further £25K investment is planned for the guest accommodation in 2025 and three double-bedrooms will be fully refurbished.
Sherif has worked in the hospitality sector for over 20 years and discovered his love for food in France and Italy.
He said: “It was always my ambition to have my own business, and after being made redundant during the pandemic, it was the right time to finally make it happen. I worked for the Jame Oliver group as head chef for eight years and while this was a shock, it was the push I needed to make the leap and open The Cherry Tree.
“I can’t praise Hall & Woodhouse enough for the help the team has given me since I joined the Business Partner estate.”
H&W said all team members who were employed by the previous owner have been retained at The Cowdray. The Cowdray Steak House is open from Tuesday to Saturday (12pm-11pm) and Sunday (12pm-8pm).