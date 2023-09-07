Worthing's new luxury care home, Tarring Manor, has showcased the exquisite dining experience residents can expect, with the head chef creating a delicious three-course meal for an exclusive private lunch.

Guests were greeted at the door by home manager Karen Grainger and taken on a tour of the new purpose-built care home, on the site of The Priory, in South Street, Tarring. The 75-bed care home features a bistro, cinema, hair salon and an orangery, along with a roof terrace and landscaped gardens.

Steven Wright, group executive head chef, said every resident's needs would be catered for, including allergies and dysphagia. He showed 'minced and moist' dishes created especially for people who have problems with swallowing.

Mr Wright said: "No resident will be treated any differently. They will have exactly the same menu, adapted for their needs. We at Caring Homes try to make all our food look like food. We want people with dysphagia to distinguish and understand what they are eating. All the food is cooked fresh on site and it is the residents' choice what they want to eat."

Conrad Bool, customer relations manager, said the company wanted people to see for themselves the standards it is trying to obtain. "We want to be the best," he added. Tarring Manor is Caring Homes' 21st property and the team said they had had the warmest welcome in Worthing.

Lunch included a choice of lightly spiced butternut squash soup or Mediterranean vegetable, mozzarella and parmesan tart for starter. Main was roast chicken with tarragon cream or spiced sweet potato, chickpea, spinach and feta, served with herbed new potatoes and roasted vegetables. Mixed berry panna cotta with shortbread biscuit was served for dessert, followed by cheese and biscuits with coffee and mints.

Apart from finishing off the garden, the home is ready to open to residents but is awaiting its CQC inspection. For more information, visit www.caringhomes.org/find-a-home/tarring-manor-in-worthing

