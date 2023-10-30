BREAKING
In Pictures: Chichester shops prepared for Halloween

With Halloween this week on Tuesday, October 31, here’s some of the shops in Chichester that have got themselves ready for the spooky season.
By Henry Bryant
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:04 GMT

Halloween is upon us, and the retailers of Chichester have been getting ready for the season. We went out and about in the city-centre to snap some shots of some of the best decorated shops for the occasion. We saw cobwebs, bats and a whole lot more!

Chichester highstreet.

1. Chichester, UK.

Chichester highstreet. Photo: Henry Bryant

Rocking pumpkins, cobwebs and spiders!

2. The Sty in Chi

Rocking pumpkins, cobwebs and spiders! Photo: Henry Bryant

The cafe had bats and some decorative bits too.

3. IMG_4647.jpeg

The cafe had bats and some decorative bits too. Photo: The Sty in Chi

Lush with an array of Halloween bits.

4. Lush

Lush with an array of Halloween bits. Photo: The Sty in Chi

