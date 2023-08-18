BREAKING
In pictures: Here are the 9 Asian restaurants in Sussex that have been nominated for ‘regional restaurant of the year’

Nine businesses in Sussex have been nominated for ‘regional restaurant of the year’ at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.
By Jacob Panons
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:12 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 08:14 BST

The winner will be announced at an event in London Hilton in Park Lane on October 8.

Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK - including over 750,000 customers from ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline – while also looking at social media and food hygiene ratings. This is then followed by the final judgment of an esteemed panel to crown each region’s winner.

ARTA says it rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof.

Masala City in Chichester

1. Masala City in Chichester

Masala City in Chichester Photo: Google Maps

Cafe Punjab in Bognor Regis

2. Cafe Punjab in Bognor Regis

Cafe Punjab in Bognor Regis Photo: Google Maps

Tamasha in Lindfield

3. Tamasha in Lindfield

Tamasha in Lindfield Photo: Google Maps

New Curry Centre in Horsham

4. New Curry Centre in Horsham

New Curry Centre in Horsham Photo: Google Maps

