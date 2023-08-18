In pictures: Here are the 9 Asian restaurants in Sussex that have been nominated for ‘regional restaurant of the year’
Nine businesses in Sussex have been nominated for ‘regional restaurant of the year’ at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA) 2023.
The winner will be announced at an event in London Hilton in Park Lane on October 8.
Nominees were chosen based on nominations by customers from across the UK - including over 750,000 customers from ARTA’s strategic partner ChefOnline – while also looking at social media and food hygiene ratings. This is then followed by the final judgment of an esteemed panel to crown each region’s winner.
ARTA says it rewards excellence, craft, creativity and great taste by bringing the UK’s most prestigious Asian restaurants and chefs together under one roof.
