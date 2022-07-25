In pictures – Sussex Beauty Training School students officially graduate after pandemic delay

This year was special because Tamarind Treatment Rooms marked 20 years in business and the school held its first official graduation event for three years on Wednesday, July 6.

More than 100 guests attended alongside students who had completed their training over the past three years but had not been able to graduate due to the Covid pandemic.

Sussex Beauty Training School owner Anita Hayman said: “The Health and Beauty industry is my passion.

“I get out of bed in the morning and feel very blessed that I love what I do.

“I have always been passionate about sharing my knowledge and delivering a quality service, providing opportunity for everyone.

"By building a strong relationship with local businesses all therapists have been offered employment at various salons and spas throughout Sussex.”

Guests at the event included Jenny Theobald from Burgess Hill and District Rotary Club, business owner and councillor Mustak Miah, and Ruth Corke, managing director of Profiles Health and Beauty.

The school has always offered CIBTAC, an internationally recognised Beauty and Massage Therapy Diploma training, together with enrichment training days for existing therapists.

This year’s students completed their studies in Level 3 Beauty Therapy and Body Massage with all achieving Honours grades.

Mustak Miah said: “It was an honour to join with Anita Hayman celebrating 20 years of Tamarind Treatment Rooms and also celebrating Sussex Beauty Training School students’ graduation on Wednesday night (July 6).

“It was wonderful to see students managed so well despite these challenging times.

“Thank you for inviting me to present the award to Sussex Beauty Training School 2021 Student of the Year.”

Mustak added: “Congratulations to all the students’ fantastic achievements, many congratulations to Tamarind Treatment Rooms on your 20-year anniversary and also Anita Hayman for being in business successfully for the past 34 years.”

The school is now enrolling for Level 2 and Level 3 Beauty Therapy and Massage courses, which begin in October this year.

People can call 01444 233060 or visit www.sussexbeautytraining.co.uk to find out more.

