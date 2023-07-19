​​A family business that grew from fostering to supporting adults with additional needs in Worthing and across Sussex has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a party for staff and service users. The party was also celebrating the first anniversary of the Frontline Hub, in Rowlands Road, and guests included Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

Frontline Associates Supported Tenancies was founded by Andy and Jax Freeman in 2003 and two years later, daughter Emily Moore became part of the team, starting with work experience before qualifying in health and social care. The family began by fostering one service user and built up the company from there. It now has a team of 15 staff and houses in Broadwater and Worthing town centre, where more than 70 adults live independently with the help of an allocated support worker.

Support services were previously based at one of the properties in Broadwater Road but when Bewitched closed down last year, the shop proved the perfect place to convert into a hub. Chris Moore, operational manager, said they completely gutted the shop, putting in a new kitchen and creating a garden space where service users can sit and chat. Emily said it had made a huge difference, giving the service users a place to come during the day, as well as allowing the company to run training sessions in the kitchen and garden.

Pam, who has been supported by the firm for 18 years, gave a speech at the party and cut the birthday cake. She said: "The excellent staff make sure we always have enough support, with a friendly face every day. I would like to thank Andy for the great work he does in providing a great service at Frontline, allowing us to be supported with everyday tasks, as well as trips and holidays throughout the year."

The support work team helps adults with additional needs to maintain full participation in society and their local communities. It provides person-centred support, enabling people to progress, recover, grow and develop. Andy said: "We are glad they are all able to live the best life they can lead and that is what it is all about."

