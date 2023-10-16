Independent businesses in West Sussex unite for Christmas fundraiser supporting Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are 33 local businesses, all animal lovers and those who work with animals, involved in the Christmas campaign, running in October, November and December.

There is a target to raise £3,000 and the total has already reached £880 at www.justgiving.com/campaign/wealllovepetscommunitychristmascampaign

Dog walker Ali from Paws&All, a pet business in Littlehampton and surrounding areas, said: "The idea is that we all donate £10 a month for three months leading up to Christmas to give this amazing charity a generous Christmas gift to help support their winter running costs.

"We are asking all dog lovers if they can donate towards this wonderful Christmas fundraiser."

Clymping Dog Sanctuary has been rescuing dogs in the area for more than 70 years. It is a small but determined charity which is always inundated with dogs in need.

The businesses are asking animal lovers to help them to help the charity get through the winter months, where bills soar and money is tighter than ever.