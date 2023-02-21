Cicestrians gave an independent Chichester business one of its busiest weekend to date after it announced it was struggling to make ends meet.

Last week, Sussex World and The Chichester Observer reported on a statement put out by Johnny Jones, owner of the West Street Deli, who said a slower than usual Christmas period has left him and his business in a ‘sticky situation’.

Johnny, who opened the delicatessen in December 2021, said: “We’re quite a large percentage down from last year and of course what businesses in retail especially rely on is the Christmas trade to see us

through January and February which are always going to be the worst two months of the year and we unfortunately then, haven't had that cushion to get us through. So yeah we’re in a bit of a sticky situation at the moment.”

Sussex World reporter Joe Stack talks with Johnny Jones, owner of the West Street Deli after his hugely successful weekend.

His post on social media, and an article by the Chichester Observer, generated tens of thousands of views. Many readers showed their support with their wallets and purses this weekend.

Johnny described the public’s reaction as ‘amazing’ adding: “I was a little apprehensive at first about doing it and being as honest. I kind of wanted to get across the situation as it was and it was a little bit of a plea but really interested to get across what myself as an independent business is having to deal with and probably very similar to situations for other businesses in the area. The post itself is still being shared as we speak, its been viewed by about 45,000 people now, which is amazing, loads of positive comments and more importantly over the weekend lots of new customers coming in and supporting us. Getting their coffees from us, having their lunch with us. And our new evening opening was busy as well, people came in for drinks and food on the three nights we were open for evenings.

