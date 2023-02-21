Last week, Sussex World and The Chichester Observer reported on a statement put out by Johnny Jones, owner of the West Street Deli, who said a slower than usual Christmas period has left him and his business in a ‘sticky situation’.
Johnny, who opened the delicatessen in December 2021, said: “We’re quite a large percentage down from last year and of course what businesses in retail especially rely on is the Christmas trade to see us
through January and February which are always going to be the worst two months of the year and we unfortunately then, haven't had that cushion to get us through. So yeah we’re in a bit of a sticky situation at the moment.”
His post on social media, and an article by the Chichester Observer, generated tens of thousands of views. Many readers showed their support with their wallets and purses this weekend.
Johnny described the public’s reaction as ‘amazing’ adding: “I was a little apprehensive at first about doing it and being as honest. I kind of wanted to get across the situation as it was and it was a little bit of a plea but really interested to get across what myself as an independent business is having to deal with and probably very similar to situations for other businesses in the area. The post itself is still being shared as we speak, its been viewed by about 45,000 people now, which is amazing, loads of positive comments and more importantly over the weekend lots of new customers coming in and supporting us. Getting their coffees from us, having their lunch with us. And our new evening opening was busy as well, people came in for drinks and food on the three nights we were open for evenings.
"Pop in, grab your coffee from us, don’t use a chain, come and get a coffee from one of the independent coffee places, there’s plenty of us in Chichester, come grab a lunch, our lunches are great, we’ve got local cheeses you can’t buy anywhere else, most of our produce we stock you can’t get in supermarkets, so yeah, just pop in and give us a go.”