Independent opticians in Bognor Regis join forces under new name

Two independent opticians in Bognor Regis have recently merged their practices in order to safeguard the future of independent eye care in the local community.

Walsh Opticians are joining forces with Bridle Eyecare and will continue to trade from the former’s premises on Crescent Road, under the new name of Walsh & Bridle Opticians.

The merger will allow patients to continue to receive high standards of eye care from just a short distance away, with just a mile and a half separating the two practices. Bridle Eyecare in East Wittering has now also become part of the Walsh & Bridle Opticians team but will remain open in their current premises on Shore Road.

Walsh Opticians, established in 1981, have formed strong relationships with patients in and around the Bognor Regis area over the years, garnering a well-regarded reputation for their clinical excellence and expert care.

(L-R) Emily Ware, Jim Green and David Bridle

Following the merger, patients from Bridle Eyecare are now able to take advantage of an extensive frame selection, the latest state-of-the-art equipment and hearing care services, including hearing tests and wax removal.

David Bridle, owner Bridle Eyecare for the past 20 years, has taken the opportunity to retire upon the merging of the practices. He said: “I have always had a clinical attitude, that we should be providing eye care to maximise patient’s vision and comfort, not just dispensing a pair of spectacles.

“I feel confident that the team at Walsh & Bridle Opticians will continue to ensure our patients receive the very best service and care.”

David has served patients as a Dispensing Optician for over 40 years, becoming highly respected in the optical industry as an examiner for the Association of British Dispensing Opticians, a member of the Local Optical Committee and developing the Primary Eyecare Company across areas in the South of England.

(L-R) Jim Green and David Bridle

Practice Manager, Emily Ware, added: “All of the team have been really excited about this merger, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine two practices who really value offering a personalised eye care service.

"As independent practices, we share a lot of the same high values and ethics as well as specialist areas such as sports vision and children’s eye care. David has worked hard on bringing these areas towards the forefront of optical standards over the years, having an immense impact on the local community.

“We’re really committed to upholding the high standards that David has established within Bridle Eyecare as we enter this new era for independent eye care in Bognor Regis and wish David all the best in his retirement.”