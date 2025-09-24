Inside Brighton’s first sauna café: Luna Hut

Nestled beneath the city’s historic viaduct, Luna Hut’s Sauna Café opened its doors in May 2025, becoming one of the first sauna cafés outside London and offering a sanctuary where the simple rituals of sauna, good food, and connection come together.

Located less than 15 minutes’ walk from Brighton’s main train station and city centre in Beaconsfield Road, Luna Hut’s Sauna Café offers a hidden garden retreat, tucked away from the busy hustle and bustle.

With a large outdoor courtyard, plenty of seating, and Finnish style sauna facilities plus a calm and cosy interior, it’s the ideal place to unwind, recharge, and escape the buzz of the city.

Nutritious bites & good coffee

The café serves up nutritious bites and treats alongside coffee that not only tastes great, but does good too; from non-profit specialty coffee roasters, Skylark Coffee. Tuck into tasty salads and light bites including homemade quiches and veggie pastry rolls, all created with locally sourced, seasonal and organic ingredients, plus delicious freshly baked cakes and guilt-free sweet treats. With cosy seating inside and out, the café provides an ideal spot to while away an hour or two, with a friend, a good book, or your own company - whether using the sauna or not.

A garden retreat

Luna Hut’s Sauna Caféoffers a hidden garden retreat designed for nourishing rest. With both a wood-fired sauna and electric sauna, ice cold plunge pools, alfresco shower and changing facilities, the café provides plenty of picturesque quiet corners to unwind, connect, or simply do nothing at all.

The Sauna Café is Luna Hut’s 4th sauna location, with beach-side sites in Brighton (Sea Lanes), Eastbourne and Worthing. Founded by Laura Brown and Mike Lord, who were inspired by Finnish sauna culture, the couple wanted to share the physical and mental benefits of sauna in ways that feel natural and accessible. The Brighton Sauna Café is their latest step, a place where city living meets slow living.

“We love seeing how people use the Sauna Café: some come for a quick sauna and coffee, others stay for hours with friends or a book. Seeing the garden alive with people feels like we’ve created a real sanctuary in the middle of the city,” Luna Hut’s founders explain.

Luna Hut’s Brighton Sauna Café can be found at 62 Beaconsfield Road, Brighton. Opening times: 8am-9pm every day, except Tuesdays (opening at 3pm).

Sauna sessions cost £8 per 30 minute session. Find out more at: lunahutsauna.co.uk.