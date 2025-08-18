Proposals for a major housing development on the outskirts of Uckfield have been approved at appeal.

In a decision notice published on August 12, a planning inspector has allowed an appeal connected with outline plans for a 190-home housing development on land to the south of a stretch of the B2102 known as Bird-in-Eye Hill.

The appeal, from Croudace Homes Ltd, had been lodged on the grounds of non-determination, essentially because Wealden District Council had not issued a decision on the planning application within the required timeframe.

The proposals followed on from a previous attempt to secure outline planning permission for development of the same site. This previous attempt sought permission to build up 290 homes on the land, but had been turned down at another appeal in October 2023.

As part of the previous appeal, the inspector in that case identified harms in “respect of ancient woodland, highway safety, flood risk, and heritage”.

The developer and council had agreed the latest plans addressed most of these previous reasons for refusal.

But, at the time the appeal was submitted, the council still had concerns around the impact of the development on a nearby Grade II listed Oasthouse and the safety of a proposed access to the site. This last concern was supported by an objection from East Sussex Highways.

The developer put forward alternative access arrangements and the council considered these amendments to be suitable.

However, the council also maintained the scheme would result in “considerable and weighty harm to the setting and significance of the Grade II listed Oasthouse”.

The inspector’s decision notice says the council argued around 36 homes should be removed from the development site.

In a statement submitted as part of the planning inquiry, a spokesman for the council said: “In short, the harm to the Oasthouse is not outweighed by the public benefits of the scheme particularly in circumstances where a reduction in dwelling numbers would materially reduce the harm to the Oasthouse. Therefore, permission should be refused.”

However, in their decision notice, the inspector said: “I adjudge that the most important part of the oast’s setting — the views to it from the west and from it westerly — would be largely preserved, albeit the 10 dwellings to the northwest would be noticeable and the 26 most south-westerly dwellings would be at least perceived to be there.

“The landscaped setting would be altered from one of pure agricultural fields to a more managed landscape including by facilitating the cycling/pedestrian lit path from the southerly bulk of the development to the main road in the northwest corner of the site.

“But such an alteration would preserve its open rural appearance and importantly preserve the oast’s local landmark presence atop these westerly sloping fields.

“The oast’s setting would still contribute to its significance and the proposed development would still allow this to be appreciated, fulfilling the twin roles of setting as identified by the Council in this case. It is not therefore necessary to excise a further approximately 36 dwellings from the scheme via the Redman Plan to make it acceptable.”

The inspector judged the overall benefits of development to outweigh its harms and so opted to grant planning permission with conditions.