Inspire named one of the best estate agents in the country
Inspire, based on Tilgate Parade, will feature in the Best Estate Agent Guide, which is an independent reference to help sellers and landlords find the best sales and lettings agencies in the area.
They were assessed against 13,080 other estate agents to feature in the guide, which recognies those estate agents with the highest standards.
Managing Director, Matthew Cousins, said: “We are delighted to have been included in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2024.
"Agents cannot enter or pay for this award. The assessment is industry-wide and only those that meet the very highest standards are included. We are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best in the country."
If you're interested in buying, selling or renting a property in Crawley visit Inspire's website - https://www.inspireestates.co.uk/