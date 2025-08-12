International Mini Meeting 2025 cancelled after ‘low ticket sales’: organisers say new date is ‘impossible’ as company ceases trading

IMM 2025, the International Mini Meeting, has been cancelled.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was set to take place at Laughton Showground from Friday to Monday, August 22-25 (the Bank Holiday weekend), offering a big celebration of the iconic British car.

It offered ‘Minis of all ages’, from the classics of the 1960s to more modern models, as well as a programme of entertainment, live music and competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on August 1, the event’s website at www.imm2025.org announced: “It is with heavy hearts that we have to inform you that IMM 2025 Sussex is being postponed. The reason is low ticket sales, which means that it is not financially viable to run the event as originally planned. This is despite our best efforts to scale down and reduce costs as much as possible.”

IMM 2025, the International Mini Meeting, was set to take over Laughton Showground over the Bank Holiday weekend

The announcement explained that IMM is ‘entirely volunteer-run’ and is run on a not-for-profit basis so the decision had ‘not been taken lightly’.

It added: “IMM 2025 ticket prices were carefully calculated on the costs of putting the event on and information on ticket sales provided by previous UK IMM events. Due to the rise in costs over the past year, we needed to sell 3,500 tickets to cover outgoings. But sadly, we are not even half-way there.”

Organisers asked people to be patient while they worked out the next steps. But on Saturday, August 9, a second message appeared on the site, saying that IMM 2025 Ltd had ceased trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new message said: “The Company is in the process of being placed into Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation as it is insolvent. The proposed liquidators from Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP will write to all known creditors (including customers) in due course. Customers may wish to speak to their bank or credit card company to determine whether they are eligible to make a chargeback claim.”

The event was set to showcase 'Minis of all ages'

Organisers said ‘every effort’ had been made to secure a new date for the event, but said ongoing challenges and ‘significant negativity’ had ‘made this impossible’. They called the liquidation decision ‘incredibly difficult’ to make, adding: “We understand that this news will be disappointing and apologise for inconvenience or loss this may cause.”

Visit www.imm2025.org to find out more or contact the proposed liquidators by emailing [email protected].