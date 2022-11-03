Trespass describes itself as one of the UK’s most successful outdoor clothing retailers ‘providing a wide range of products from walking boots to outdoor furniture selling internationally and exporting to over 60 countries’.

But Trespass has submitted an application to install its own signage on the empty West Street unit, signalling its intention to open a branch in Horsham town centre.

Trespass was established in 1938 under the name Jacobs & Turner Ltd situated in the heart of Glasgow Scotland. In the beginning, it had just 12 machinists working in a 1200 sqft warehouse where it provided uniforms and other items of clothing to large organisations including the local police. As its success grew, it started to manufacture anoraks and waterproof jackets that shaped the future of its business.