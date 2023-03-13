Edit Account-Sign Out
International Women's Day donation supports Littlehampton community project

​​To mark International Women's Day, Morrisons in Littlehampton made a donation to the OnPoint community project.

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
39 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 4:42pm

Community champion Alison Whitburn said each Morrisons store gave £50 worth of period products to a local group and she chose to give sanitary towels to Rachel Hunt from OnPoint.

Alison explained: "Rachel delivers for free to local girls and women to allow free access to sanitary wear."

Rachel described it as a ‘huge haul’ and said no woman should have to struggle to access period products.

To mark International Women's Day, Morrisons in Littlehampton made a donation to the On Point community project
Email [email protected] for more information about Rachel’s service.

The store also operates Ask Sandy, where people can go to the kiosk and 'ask for Sandy' to receive a free bag of sanitary towels.

Morrisons