International Women's Day donation supports Littlehampton community project

​​To mark International Women's Day, Morrisons in Littlehampton made a donation to the OnPoint community project.

Community champion Alison Whitburn said each Morrisons store gave £50 worth of period products to a local group and she chose to give sanitary towels to Rachel Hunt from OnPoint.

Alison explained: "Rachel delivers for free to local girls and women to allow free access to sanitary wear."

Rachel described it as a ‘huge haul’ and said no woman should have to struggle to access period products.

Email [email protected] for more information about Rachel’s service.

