International Women's Day donation supports Littlehampton community project

Community champion Alison Whitburn said each Morrisons store gave £50 worth of period products to a local group and she chose to give sanitary towels to Rachel Hunt from OnPoint.
Alison explained: "Rachel delivers for free to local girls and women to allow free access to sanitary wear."
Rachel described it as a ‘huge haul’ and said no woman should have to struggle to access period products.
Email [email protected] for more information about Rachel’s service.
The store also operates Ask Sandy, where people can go to the kiosk and 'ask for Sandy' to receive a free bag of sanitary towels.