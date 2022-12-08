An internet provider has opened a new HQ in Eastbourne.

Lightning Fibre’s new HQ can be found in Moy Avenue. The site was opened on December 1 by MP Caroline Ansell and Lightning Fibre's founder and CEO, Ben Ferriman.

The firm - which has around 200 employees - was founded in central Eastbourne in 2018. It moved to a Polegate HQ in 2021 which it quickly out-grew, causing the company to find the new site in Eastbourne. The Polegate facility will be retained as a local hub.

Mrs Ansell said: "It's wonderful to be here to see such success; and everything that you do promoting ripples of success across our wonderful town.”

Ben Ferriman (CEO and founder) and MP Caroline Ansell officially open the Lightning Fibre Eastbourne HQ.

Ansell was also given a tour of the business and received an update on the full fibre upgrade of the South East, including the firm's expansion into West Sussex and Kent.

Mr Ferriman said: "We appreciate Caroline’s support, from the get-go. It is very encouraging to receive the support and endorsement of local stakeholders. As our head count reaches almost 200 (97 per cent of whom are locally-based), this new HQ enables us to accelerate our growth, bringing hyper fast Full Fibre broadband to more homes and businesses."