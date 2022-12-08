Lightning Fibre’s new HQ can be found in Moy Avenue. The site was opened on December 1 by MP Caroline Ansell and Lightning Fibre's founder and CEO, Ben Ferriman.
The firm - which has around 200 employees - was founded in central Eastbourne in 2018. It moved to a Polegate HQ in 2021 which it quickly out-grew, causing the company to find the new site in Eastbourne. The Polegate facility will be retained as a local hub.
Mrs Ansell said: "It's wonderful to be here to see such success; and everything that you do promoting ripples of success across our wonderful town.”
Ansell was also given a tour of the business and received an update on the full fibre upgrade of the South East, including the firm's expansion into West Sussex and Kent.
Mr Ferriman said: "We appreciate Caroline’s support, from the get-go. It is very encouraging to receive the support and endorsement of local stakeholders. As our head count reaches almost 200 (97 per cent of whom are locally-based), this new HQ enables us to accelerate our growth, bringing hyper fast Full Fibre broadband to more homes and businesses."