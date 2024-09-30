Inverdale joins business leaders at Best of British Eastbourne in aid of Children’s Respite Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Inverdale joined over 160 business leaders as they came together at the iconic Grand Hotel for the annual Best of British Eastbourne event in support of local children's charity, the Children's Respite Trust

Best of British Events is a Multi Award Winning regional events company, based in Sussex and specialising in corporate fundraising lunches and dinners. Since 2009, with the support of the business community and celebrity guests, these events have collectively raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for a range of worthy causes.

At their latest event, guests were joined by ITV and BBC broadcasting royalty, John Inverdale.

John Inverdale is a well-known British sports broadcaster, recognized for his extensive career in presenting major sporting events. He is most famous for his work with the BBC, where he covered a wide range of sports, including rugby, tennis, and the Olympics. In particular, Inverdale became a familiar face for his coverage of the Wimbledon tennis championships and his long-standing involvement with BBC Radio 5 Live, where he hosted programs covering major sporting events. His authoritative and versatile broadcasting style has made him a prominent figure in British sports media.

John Inverdale at The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne

During the event, John delivered a series of compelling and thought-provoking stories from his journey as one of the UK's foremost sports presenters. Drawing from his experiences interviewing some of the world’s greatest sports icons, he highlighted the profound impact of sport in uniting people across the globe. John's reflections underscored the unparalleled ability of sport to transcend boundaries, foster connections, and inspire individuals and communities alike.

Attendees included leaders from award-winning Sussex based law firm, Mayo Wynne Baxter, as well as Plummer Parsons Accountants, Extech and Sussex Business Times Magazine.

This prestigious networking event was held in support of the Children’s Respite Trust, a local charity dedicated to assisting families with children who have complex medical needs or significant physical or learning disabilities. The charity offers much-needed respite by providing in-home care support or funding external activities, allowing families to take a break from the demands of 24-hour care. Their goal is to give families the time to recharge, enabling them to provide the best care for their loved ones.

With the support and generosity of guests and sponsors, this event raised over £10,000 on the day.

Best of British Volenteers and CEO, Ryan Heal with John Inverdale

Ryan Heal, CEO of Best of British Events said: “As a leading business event platform, we are dedicated to creating opportunities for business leaders to connect while gaining inspiration and insight from some of Britain’s most respected figures.

“It was an absolute privilege to have John Inverdale as our guest speaker. His wealth of experience and captivating stories from the world of sports left a lasting impression on all attendees, offering unique perspectives on leadership, resilience, and success.

“We are immensely grateful to our guests, whose generous contributions during this event have helped us raise thousands of pounds in support of The Children’s Respite Trust, ensuring they can continue their vital work with families across the region.”

The Best of British event hosts a range of leading business networking events and fundraisers across Sussex and London. For more information regarding up-and-coming events, please visit: https://bestofbritish.org.uk/public-events