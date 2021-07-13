Investment in former Co-Op building and multi-storey car park are priorities for Newhaven regeneration

Councillor James MacCleary

A programme board is being set up to oversee progress of the Re-imagining Newhaven scheme, which will transform under-utilised and vacant commercial properties in the heart of the town centre over the next three years.

The scheme includes bringing the former Co-op building back into use and an overhaul of the multi-storey car park in Dacre Road.

Councillor James MacCleary, Leader of the Council and local councillor for Newhaven South, said: “Feasibility work will be completed this month, marking another step towards reinvigorating the town centre so that Newhaven’s potential is fully realised as the great place to live, work and visit that residents like myself already recognise.

“The government’s Future High Streets Fund has a highly competitive bidding process and being awarded this grant is a significant achievement for the council, Newhaven and Lewes district as a whole.”

Re-imagining Newhaven will provide work and meeting spaces for the creative industries as well as strengthening and diversifying the town centre to broaden the services on offer for residents.

Access to the town centre will be improved to attract more people there and encourage them to stay longer so that spending locally increases to help build community wealth.

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

Mr MacCleary added: “As residents we all know that our town is a great place to live and work, but it has been let down too often over the years.

“We still hear a lot of big promises that come to nothing so I’m really pleased that we can announce something concrete.

“The former Co-op building and the multi-storey car park are in desperate need of investment and these will be our priorities for this funding.