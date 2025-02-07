Investment opportunity acquired in St Leonards

A shop and a studio flat, plus a vacant maisonette in St Leonards have been sold this week as an investment.

Mid-terrace 60 Bohemia Road was among 177 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £250,000 at the firm’s auction at the firm’s auction which ended on Thursday 6 February, however, it was sold prior to the sale.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We considered this property, currently let at £10,400 per annum, ideal for continued investment, with the potential of extra income if the maisonette is let.

AUICTION: 60 Bohemia Road. St Leonards

“Our buyer agreed and acquired the property early to secure the purchase. This is an excellent example of how well-located, income-generating and realistically-priced properties do well with Clive Emson Auctioneers.”

The property is currently arranged as a shop and studio flat on the ground floor, both of which are currently let, and a vacant maisonette.

The shop is let on a rolling licence agreement at a current rental of £100 per week and the studio flat on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement, also at £100 per week.

A one bedroom apartment in the iconic Marine Court block on St Leonards seafront has been sold as an investment.

North-facing, one-bedroom 106 Marine Court, went under the gavel at £39,000.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Our purchaser could see the potential that once enhanced, this property would be ideal for investment or owner occupation.”

A plot of land, Site A, Wellington Mews in Hastings, was sold for £30,000 freehold as an investment after strong bidding.

The land is currently used as parking with the tenant holding over on a 10-year lease from October 2013 at a rent of £2,625 per annum.”

It is located in an established mixed residential and commercial area close to various local amenities.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The second auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 20 March, with bidding live from 18 March. Closing date for entries is 24 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.