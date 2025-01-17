Investment opportunity in St Leonards at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shop and a studio flat, plus a vacant maisonette in St Leonards are coming up for auction next month as an investment.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid-terrace 60 Bohemia Road is among 176 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Currently let at £10,400 per annum, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £240,000 to £250,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 6 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This freehold property is located within easy reach of the railway station, the seafront and the Asda superstore.

AUCTION: Sinnock Platt at 1 Sinnock Square, Hastings

“The property is currently arranged as a shop and studio flat on the ground floor, both of which are currently let, and a vacant maisonette.

“We consider it ideal for continued investment, with the potential of extra income if the maisonette is let.”

The shop is let on a rolling licence agreement at a current rental of £100 per week and the studio flat on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement, also at £100 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Hastings Old Town, a period cottage needing repair and refurbishment is being offered jointly with Just Property with a freehold guide price of £200,000-plus and vacant possession.

AUCTION: Mid-terrace 60 Bohemia Road, St Leonards

Sinnock Platt at 1 Sinnock Square is a two-bedroom cottage arranged over three floors.

Chris added: “This mid-terrace property is located in the sought-after heart of Hastings Old Town, offering access to a wide range of various amenities including both national and local retailers, railway station and the seafront.

“The property is in need of some repair and refurbishment throughout, although once enhanced, would be ideal for owner occupation or investment. We are expecting strong interest.”

A commercial unit at 50 Havelock Road, Hastings, is offered jointly with Dyer + Hobbis with a freehold guide price of £130,000-plus.

It is part of a freehold mid-terrace property located in the heart of Hastings town centre and is let at £350 per annum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “The property comprises a commercial unit occupying the ground floor and the lower ground floor and car park to the rear.”

The lot also includes ground rents from three flats in the property which are sold on long leases.

A one bedroom apartment in the iconic Marine Court block on St Leonards seafront is listed as a potential investment opportunity.

North-facing, one-bedroom 106 Marine Court, has a leasehold guide price of £35,000-plus and vacant possession.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Once enhanced, this property would be ideal for investment or owner occupation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is close to the seafront and town centre with its variety of amenities including shops, restaurants and transport links including the railway station.

Tenure is the remainder of a 992-year lease from November 1979.

A plot of land, Site A, Wellington Mews in Hastings, is offered with a freehold guide of £20,000-plus as an investment.

Chris said: “The land is currently used as parking with the tenant holding over on a 10-year lease from October 2013 at a rent of £2,625 per annum.”

The parcel of land is located in an established mixed residential and commercial area close to various local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.

The first auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.