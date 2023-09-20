IPIF and Graftongate to deliver multi million pound industrial/logistics scheme in Horsham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detailed planning consent has been granted for the speculative development of c.100,000 sq ft of high quality industrial/logistics accommodation on a 6.2-acre site at Oakhurst Business Park in Southwater.Known as Axis 24, the scheme will deliver up to seven individual units, ranging in size from c.3,000 sq ft to c.43,000 sq ft, each with integral office space.Buildings will target BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and an EPC A+ rating, and will benefit from sustainable features including EV charging provision and photovoltaic roof panels.

Alex Thomason, director at Graftongate, said: “We are very pleased to have been granted detailed planning consent for Axis 24. This will be a best-in-class industrial/logistics scheme in a strategic location within the Gatwick Diamond and with excellent transport links. We will be targeting the highest industry standards in sustainability and expect the scheme to attract significant occupier interest.”

