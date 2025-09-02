Is the South East heading for another water wake-up call?

In the wake of World Water Week (August 24-28), one Horsham climate tech founder and CEO, whose ground-breaking trial to save water and reduce CO2 emissions is currently running at a Crawley hotel, says it’s impossible to ignore the increasing alarm bells about water scarcity.

Showerkap CEO Steve Harding, based in Warnham, invented a smart tech solution for businesses to help address global water shortages and in the latest film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lDYqq6zJzQ he shares why he believes changing behaviour holds the key to addressing the issue.

Earlier this summer, Sandman Hotel Group UK & Ireland boosted its sustainability commitment, with the introduction of the first smart water management technology featuring behavioural science - significantly cutting water, energy and CO2 emissions.

Showerkap’s system and sensors have been installed in 20 bedrooms as part of a ground-breaking trial at the four-star Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel in Crawley, which attracts guests from Gatwick, the UK’s second busiest airport, as well as visitors to London and Sussex.

Steve Harding, Showerkap CEO and founder

The pioneering UK startup has designed a new platform that enables organisations to monitor and manage water remotely, while nudging users to make more eco-friendly decisions. The solution will also support the operational team with real-time reports - analysing and improving water use and efficiency and highlighting any potential safety risks and waste.

The innovation features small smartboxes in every room, which upload data from the sensors to a centralised cloud system, to remotely monitor and manage water temperature and safety. Working closely with hotel staff, the Showerkap team will help raise guest awareness about water scarcity and the importance of shorter showers to help conserve water. In future projects, guests will have the option to connect directly to the smart devices, with the ability to use the patented, fade technology, which gradually reduces the water temperature at the end of a shower - creating a ‘nudge’ and behavioural cue to promote shorter showers and conserve water.

Last week, global water and climate experts gathered in Stockholm to mark the week’s 35th anniversary, with a focus on climate solutions.

The event, organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute, attracted participants from governments, non-governmental organisations and the private sector. This year's theme, “Water for Climate Action,” demonstrated how water is deeply linked to climate change.

Paul Harding from Showerkap checks the system at the Sandman Signature London Gatwick Hotel

The Environment Agency recently issued a stark warning: England faces a 5bn litres a day shortfall in our public water supply by 2055, unless we take urgent action. And last month, the National Drought Group announced that the current water shortfall situation in England was a ‘nationally significant incident’.

Steve Harding is founder and CEO at Showerkap, a pioneering UK tech company enabling businesses to monitor and manage water in granular detail.