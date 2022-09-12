Is this the return of Thursday's? Plans to revive legendary nightclub revealed
Clubbers were left heartbroken when a beloved nightclub abruptly shut its doors seven years ago, but the spirit of Thursday’s nightclub lives on with a number of events at a new location.
After a usual lively weekend back in 2015, weary-headed clubbers woke on Monday, June 22, to the shock announcement that their favourite nightclub had closed.
In a social media post, a spokesperson for the nightclub, in Drayton Lane, Oving, said the closure was due to ‘nothing bad’ happening but said that landlords ‘wanted their building back’.
Since its closure residents of Chichester and surrounding villages have been left with scarce nightlife options but steps are being taken to bring the spirit of Thursday’s back to its eager fans.
Most Popular
While the iconic Drayton Lane site has been turned into offices for a number of businesses, the spirit of Thursday’s hoped to have travelled to Oaklands Pavilion with a number of events booked in across the year.
Organisers of a ‘90s Thursday’s’ club night announced a number of dates at Oaklands Pavilion earlier this year and a 00s club night booked in for Saturday, December 17.
Tickets cost £20 and allow entry from 9pm until 1.30pm.
Will you be going along to any of the upcoming events? What do you make of the news? Get in touch: [email protected]