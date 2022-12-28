An award-winning young chef has launched a new restaurant in Hove, after winning the national award for Best Japanese Restaurant in the UK for his Worthing venture.

Sahil Ahmad and his older brother Samir were proud to win the Asian Curry Awards 2022 title for Issa Sushi, in South Street, Worthing, and have now expanded the restaurant to open Issa Sushi in Church Road, Hove.

There was a soft launch on Wednesday, December 14, and more excitement to come, with plans to open another Issa Sushi branch in Chichester in mid-January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samir said: "We really appreciate the support, especially us opening these restaurants at a young age of 18 and 23. All the support has been great."

Issa Sushi has launched in Hove and a third restaurant is planned in Chichester

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the openings followed the success of being named Japanese Restaurant of the Year.

Sahil was also named Chef of the Year 2022 and Spice I Am in Goring, where he is executive chef, was named the best Thai restaurant in the UK at the Asian Curry Awards 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sahil was raised in Worthing and his passion for food grew as he watched his father Minhaz Nasir, founder of The Lemon Grass Group, prepare authentic Thai dishes, chopping, preparing, crafting and cooking using his own herbs and spices. He has been cooking since he was seven and sees food preparation as a work of art, to be adored on a plate and the palate, too.