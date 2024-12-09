IT Document Solutions triumphs at Print IT Awards 2024

Crawley-based IT Document Solutions (ITDS), a leading managed technology solutions provider for modern workplaces, has been named the winner of the prestigious Reseller of the Year in their category at the Print IT Awards 2024.

This award underscores ITDS’s commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to its clients across diverse sectors. In addition to this remarkable achievement, IT Document Solutions was also Highly Commended in the Print IT Award for Employee Experience category, further solidifying its reputation as a people-focused and forward-thinking organisation.

ITDS competed against household names including HP, Lexmark, and Sharp, making this recognition even more significant.

Jermaine Weeden, Group CEO of IT Document Solutions, said: "It was an honour to attend the Print IT Awards and celebrate our accomplishments as a team on the night. Winning the Reseller of the Year award is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation.

Congratulations to the IT Document Solutions team

“Being Highly Commended in the Employee Experience category, and competing against industry giants, reflects our commitment to creating an environment where our people thrive. As an SME, we are dedicated to working on initiatives that encourage the team to learn skills and knowledge that supports career development, but also activities and incentives to enhance health and well-being in the workplace.

"We were thrilled to be acknowledged for this and we look forward to continuing to lead on initiatives that encourage business growth and set us apart from our competitors."

Founded in 2014 and based in Crawley, ITDS has transformed from a managed print service provider into a comprehensive technology solutions company. The company supports businesses across the UK and cross border, by optimising IT, print, and document infrastructure, driving both efficiency and sustainability.

The Reseller of the Year award celebrates ITDS's strategic growth, which has seen revenues increase by 50% in three years. The company has expanded its offerings to include IT managed services, cloud computing, and unified communications adding value for their customers.

ITDS’s customer-first approach is assisted by strong partnerships with global manufacturers and an unwavering commitment to sustainability. With a diverse team of 20 professionals and an ambitious ITDS Sales Academy, the company is poised for continued success in delivering transformative solutions to businesses of all sizes.