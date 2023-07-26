'It is something that Eastbourne is missing': New poke bowl restaurant reflects on first month in the town centre

A new poke bowl restaurant in Eastbourne town centre has reflected on its first month in business.

Forge + Fuel opened in FOUNDRY in The Beacon towards the end of June.

One of the restaurant’s business directors Jacob Collins said: “Things have been very good. We have had lots of positive feedback. People are enjoying the bowls. It is what Eastbourne needs, and a lot of other people have said that as well.”

He added: “It has all been positive. People are really happy to see it. Because we turned around the kitchen in two or three days no one really knew what was coming.

“People are really happy with it. It looks good, it fits the vibe of FOUNDRY and the food is really good. It has all been positive feedback. We have increased our vegan options and that is something people are really happy about. With the vegan hoisin duck you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference.”

Poke is cubed raw fish which is often served in a bowl with rice. It originates from Hawaii in the United States of America.

Mr Collins said: “It is something that Eastbourne is missing. I love poke bowls myself, I have had them before when I have been out of town. It is not something Eastbourne has. It is a good concept in terms of that it is healthy.”

The site is also offering meat and vegetables bowls as well as breakfast smoothie bowls.

Mr Collins, who has been a chef for eight years, explained that the business came about after its umbrella company All Wrapped Up – which operates food trucks at events - was contacted by FOUNDRY to bring a bagel shop to the site.

After discussions with business partners All Wrapped Up decided that they did not think it was feasible to open a bagel shop, but were sold on FOUNDRY being the location of the company’s first fixed site, so they did their research and landed on opening the poke bowl restaurant.

Breakfast bowls range from £5 for a small and £7 for a large while the savory bowls range from £6 for a small and £9.50 for a large.

