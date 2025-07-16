‘It was so busy and the weather was fantastic’: historic pub in East Sussex village reopens after eight years

A landlord of The Trevor Arms in Glynde has said he ‘could not have wished for more’ during the pub’s grand reopening.

Steve Keegan said the historic inn opened its doors once again at 5pm on Friday, July 11, after being closed for eight years.

Steve, who now operates and manages the pub with fellow landlord Bethany Warren, said: “It was so busy and the weather was fantastic.”

He told the Sussex Express there is space for about 300 people in the pub’s gardens so visitors ‘flocked down’ for the event.

Trevor Arms landlords Bethany Warren and Steve Keegan

He said: “As soon as we had people sitting outside, people driving past came down so we were busy from the moment we opened to the moment we closed.”

He called the crowd ‘a lovely mixture’ of locals from the village and surrounding villages, as well as people from out of the area who had heard about the reopening. “In fact, I think the first guy who came in was called Trevor,” said Steve. “He’d come all the way from Eastbourne.”

Steve is proud of what he, Bethany and the rest of the team have done and feels that the aim of giving this historic community asset back to the village has been achieved. He said the pub, which is around 180 years old, has been renovated everywhere ‘from the ground up’, including the drains, the electrics, the heating, the repointing and remoulding. He called it ‘a real collaboration’ with The Glynde Estate (the pub’s owners) and the Glynde Estate’s workers, his team and artists.

Steve said: “We’ve restored the building and the operation in a way that is super respectful. It’s quite nice because we’ve opened a few different businesses before and generally people are very pleased with it. But we never really had people thanking us for giving something back before.”

Steve with Joe Willmott who led the refurbishment team

He added: “I feel like we’ve started the way we mean to go on and it’s the start of something beautiful hopefully.”

Before the opening, The Glynde Estate said the pub would offer the best of Sussex produce from beer and wine to quality artisan food. Steve confirmed this, saying: “We haven’t got any of the big company beers on the list. Even with the sprits we’ve been very specific in the few we’ve chosen.” For example, all of the pub’s gin comes from Generation Distillers in North Chailey. Steve said this approach has been well received as the prices are being kept at a reasonable level too.

“We’ve got so much to look forward to,” he said, explaining that the pub is only serving drinks and snacks for the next three weeks until the head chef starts at the beginning of August. Steve said they want to maintain the same high standards with their food that they have achieved with the pub’s renovation and drinks selection.

He said: “From beyond there we are going to be opening up our own onsite brewery.”

The pub aims to offer the best of Sussex produce from beer and wine to artisan food

Steve and Bethany started working together about 15 years ago and have plenty of hospitality experience. Steve has run Fuller’s pubs in London and opened a number of breweries and craft beer operations. Bethany grew up in Glynde and has been devoted to the arts and design throughout her working life. To date, the pair have collectively created and managed more than 20 different types of hospitality businesses.