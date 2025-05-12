It was the BIG night of the year for local businesses in Newhaven, Seaford and Peacehaven!

Over 160 people were in the room, including sponsors, finalists, local mayors, and Chamber Presidents: James MacCleary, MP; CEO of Sussex Chamber, Ana Christie; Cllr. Zoe Nicholson, Lewes District Council Leader; and Cllr. Chris Collier, plus special guests Mr Do Minh Hung, Viet Nam Ambassador to the UK and Ireland; and Tim Cobb, Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex.

Our coastal towns are packed full of incredible business talent, and the opportunity to showcase and reward exceptional effort, innovation, hard work, and the dedication required to running a business is rewarding for all those involved. Successful companies attract further investment, which means more local jobs, more local spending and exciting training opportunities for young people. The event gives businesses an evening to celebrate, promotes community and pride, and even raised £3,000 for SERV Sussex. This volunteer charity provides transport services for blood, blood products and other urgent medical items for NHS out-of-hours.

A special thanks to sponsors: our gold headline sponsor, the Charles Cox Property Group; silver sponsors, Lewes District Council; bronze sponsors, Newhaven Port & Properties, Cleankill Pest Control and Leather4Craft for sponsoring the wine; Seaford's V. R. Flowers and Son for the magnificent balloons; Arlettes Florists for the beautiful flower arrangements, Aurora HR for the delicious chocolates and Seaford's Secret Fairy's Bookshop for reception drinks. And, of course, our MC for the evening, John Young, without whom the event would not have felt so heartwarming and memorable, and James Kelly, our sound technician for the night and business owner of software company CmdShiftR.

Mike Shorer created a stunning new trophy to celebrate the Award's 20th Anniversary.

LIFETIME GOLD BUSINESS AWARD

This Award was sponsored by Tomsetts Distribution Ltd, which is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. The winners were V.R. Flowers & Son of Seaford, and Andy Tucknott presented the Award to Mark and Will Flowers, the third and fourth generations of this family firm. Second was Pebbles Nursery of Newhaven, and third was J. Wagstaff Ltd of Peacehaven.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

The Newhaven Enterprise Zone sponsors Business of the Year, which recognises excellence in business performance, innovation, and community involvement.

Winner: Madison Web Solutions, runner-up J. Kirby Electrical of Newhaven, and third Whittfit Training Gym.

PRESIDENT'S AWARD FOR CREATIVE ENTERPRISE

Mike Shorer Fine Jewellery sponsors the President's Award for Creative Enterprise. The trophy was won by Rhapsody Artist Development, a company dedicated to helping young people in music and drama. Runner-up Julia Dunstan Design and Paula Jackson Photography, both Newhaven businesses.

BEST HEALTH, FITNESS AND WELLBEING BUSINESS

Experience It Now Travel, sponsors the Best Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Business which was a hotly contested category this year. The winners were Dancefit Peacehaven; runners-up were Zara Yoga and Pilates, with Chateau Velo in third.

BEST NEW BUSINESS

The Best New Business category, sponsored by the Newhaven Enterprise Centre, recognised outstanding new companies that have made a significant difference locally. In 1st place are Awesome Accountants from Newhaven, 2nd Serviced by Jamie, and 3rd Mewes Vets, Peacehaven.

BEST ENVIRONMENTAL BUSINESS

Sponsored by Fine Marketing, the Best Environmental Business category honoured companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to the environmental. Take Good Care Ltd of Newhaven took first place, The Long Man Brewery was runner-up, and the Sussex Dolphin Project was third.

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Sponsored by Swindells Chartered Accountants, the Business Person of the Year category was won by Megan Mercer of Got Buns Huns, Newhaven. Runner-up was Miranda Bearns-Lowles from Seaford Town Market and joint 3rd, Brenda Edwards of Teddy Treats Children Charity and Georgia Sargeant of Sennies Ltd. Newhaven.

BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

The Best Customer Service category, sponsored by The Sussex Sign Company, honoured businesses that excel in providing exceptional customer experiences. Winners were Havens Connect Café at the Hillcrest, 2nd Lily's Florist and Peacehaven Post Office and third, Sussex Staffing Solutions, Newhaven.

For the full results, photographs and details of the winners, please see www.newhavenchamber.co.uk

1 . Contributed First prize for Best Business was won by Madison Web Solutions, J. Kirby Electrical was second, followed by Whittfit Training Gym. Best Business was sponsored by the Newhaven Enterprise Zone. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Experience It Now Travel sponsored Best Health, Fitness and Wellbing won by Dancefit Peacehaven. Second was Zara Yoga and Pilates, third Chateau Velo. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Winner Best Business Person was Megan Mercer of Got Buns Huns, runners-up were Miranda Bearns-Lowles (Seaford Town Market). Joint 3rd – Brenda Edwards (Teddy Treats Childrens Charity, Peacehaven) and Georgia Sargeant of Sennies Ltd (Newhaven). Sponsored by Swindells Accounting, Seaford. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Rhapsody Artist Development (1st), Julia Dunstan Design (2nd), Paula's Photography (3rd) in the President's Award for Creative Enterprise sponsored by Mike Shorere Fine Jewellery Photo: Submitted