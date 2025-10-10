It’s auction stations across Bexhill

Part of a former chapel and three self-contained flats in Bexhill are coming up for auction later this month.

They are among 186 lots listed across southern England in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Auctioneers.

The vacant first floor of The Chapel in Nazareth House on Chapel Walk in the town comes with a ground rents investment generating £1,850 per annum.

Offered jointly with Oakley, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £120,000 to £125,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 30 October.

AUCTION: Parts of th Chapel in Nazareth House on Chapel Walk are set to go under the hammer

The 1890s chapel was converted to flats approximately 20 years ago and has a lift to all floors of the building occupying a prominent elevated location.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “The annual ground rent investment is generated from eight self-contained flats eight self-contained flats in Bexhill sold off on long leases.

“The vacant first floor former chapel retains many original features and is considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable and has on-site parking facilities.”

The property is situated on the corner of Wrestwood Road and Chapel Walk and forms part of an established residential development with excellent access to the main A259.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/261/55/

Also in Bexhill, a substantial garden flat needing refurbishment is offered jointly with Burgess & Co with a leasehold guide price of £190,000 to £200,000 with vacant possession.

Three-bedroom 8 Dorset Road South is situated close to Bexhill town centre, the seafront, mainline railway station and De La Warr Pavilion.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “Although in need of some improvement, this property does retain many original features and has a dining room with garden access.

“Once enhanced, it would be ideal for owner occupation, investment or alternative configurations, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from 1978, at a current ground rental of £10 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/261/74/

A spacious ground floor flat needing repair and refurbishment at 18C Cantelupe Road, Bexhill is listed with a leasehold guide price of £90,000-plus.

Senior Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This flat located at the heart of Bexhill town centre is within easy reach of various local and national retailers, schools and the railway station.

“The property is in need of some repair and refurbishment throughout, however, once enhanced it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 994-year lease from 1964 with a share of the freehold.

Also in Bexhill, a two-bedroom garden flat requiring repair and refurbishment at 37B Cantelupe Road, is leasehold guided £75,000 to £80,000 with vacant possession.

The centrally located self-contained flat is in the heart of Bexhill, within easy reach of shops, schools, and the railway station.

Jade added: “The property offers spacious accommodation and a private garden to the rear as well as a garden to the front but is in need of repair and refurbishment.

“Once works have been carried out we consider it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from 1963 with a ground rental of £5 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/261/149/

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth this year, goes live on Tuesday 28 October and concludes on Thursday 30 October.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.