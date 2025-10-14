‘It’s been a blast’: Seaford café shuts doors after 18 years in business

A Seaford café has closed its doors after 18 years in business.

Café Seven in Clinton Place shut on Saturday, October 4, following a Facebook message by owners Shaun and Helen.

Their post on Thursday, October 2, announced that they would be ‘hanging up our aprons for the last time’.

But they said the experience of running the café had ‘been a blast’.

They said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our loyal customers, some who have been visiting us since we first opened in 2007.

“We have really enjoyed being part of the Seaford community and we wish the new tenants at 7 Clinton Place the best of luck for the future. We hope you will all support them in their new venture.”

The pair also thanked their staff from the past 18 years, saying: “You have all bee amazing and we have been very lucky to call you all our friends. We couldn't have lasted 18 years without your help so to each and every one of you we would like to thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Dozens of commenters wished the former owners all the best with one saying the café offered ‘the best fry-up in Seaford’ and one calling the closure the ‘end of an era’. One customer thanked the owners for ‘the best brekkie in town’ while another said: “Thank you for all your hard work and dedication over the years.”