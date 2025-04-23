Jack Wills in Eastbourne set to close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A clothes shop in Eastbourne is set to close its doors permanently.

‘Closing down’ posters have been placed in the windows of Jack Wills in The Beacon shopping centre.

According to the posters, a 20 per cent off sale is currently in place ahead of the closure.

A sign in the store said the shop will close in May 2025.

The high street brand is owned by Frasers Group, which also owns Sports Direct, Slazenger and GAME.

Frasers have been approached for a comment.