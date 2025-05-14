Jenna joins Keymer Hall in Burgess Hill to guide families through their care journey

Keymer Hall by Boutique Care Homes in Burgess Hill is pleased to welcome Jenna as its new Admissions Manager. With years of dedicated experience supporting care seekers, Jenna brings both empathy and expertise to families navigating the often-emotional decision of moving into care.

Whether families are exploring residential care, specialist dementia care, or a short stay, Jenna will be on hand to offer honest advice, clear information, and a listening ear, ensuring every decision is made with confidence and care.

“With over five years of experience supporting care seekers on their journey, I’m passionate about delivering exceptional support to residents and their families,” says Jenna.

“I understand that looking into care, whether for yourself or a loved one, can feel emotional and overwhelming. My role is to make that journey as smooth, reassuring, and comfortable as possible. I can’t wait to showcase all that Keymer Hall has to offer and will often be out and about in the local community with the team, so if you see me, feel free to say hello!”

Keymer Hall is part of the award-winning Boutique Care Homes group and will provide high-quality residential care, dementia care, and short stays in a thoughtfully designed, purpose-built environment. The home features elegant interiors, landscaped gardens, a bistro café, hobby room, hair salon, and a vibrant life enrichment programme shaped around individual interests and routines.

With a strong focus on community connections, Keymer Hall is designed to be more than just a care home. It aims to be a welcoming hub for families, neighbours, and local community groups, offering meaningful partnerships, shared experiences, and a sense of belonging for all.

To speak with Jenna or discover more about life at Keymer Hall, please call 01444 222 548 or visit www.keymerhall.care.