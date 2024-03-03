BREAKING

Jewellery business launches in Brighton

Sussex World readers receive 20% off to celebrate the launch of a new handmade jewellery specialist in town.
By Jack LockyerContributor
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 13:14 GMT
South Downs Designs, a small family business, has just opened in Brighton and is giving readers of Sussex World an exclusive 20% discount for its bespoke, handmade silver and gold jewellery to celebrate its launch.

Specialising in beautifully crafted and intricately detailed rings, necklaces and earrings, South Downs Designs is officially opening its doors for business this week.

From custom sand and personalised handwriting rings to chic geometric earrings and textured necklaces, South Downs Designs is a strong contender in Brighton's already-established jewellery scene.

Handmade sterling silver ring with a circuit board textureHandmade sterling silver ring with a circuit board texture
Handmade sterling silver ring with a circuit board texture

South Downs Designs also contributes 5% of all its profits to the Sussex Wildlife Trust, meaning all purchases will go towards helping the local wildlife.

For 20% off your order, use code "SussexWorld" at checkout.

southdownsdesigns.com