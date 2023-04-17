National builders’ merchant Jewson has launched a new specialist branch in Chichester, complete with a timber showroom, landscaping centre and a state-of-the-art facility.

Jewson’s Chichester Timber Centre provides access to industry experts, tool hire and an unrivalled range of products and suppliers, giving builders and tradespeople everything they need to complete a timber or roofing project in one unique location.

The branch opened with an exclusive event on March 21, where customers could meet a full range of Jewson suppliers, including West Fraser, LPD, Richard Burbridge, CTD, Gripsure, International Timber, BSW, Hanson Plywood, IDS and James Hardy.

Visitors to the Timber Centre can access Jewson’s unique ‘Build Aviato’r project pricing tool, helping them to plan and cost projects. A steady stock of timber for projects such as roofing, cladding, MDF moulding and sheet materials can also be found at the branch, as well as a landscaping centre containing a wide variety of treated landscaping products such as decking, sleepers and fencing.

The new branch opened in Chichester last month

Many of the materials used in the construction of the Timber Centre were either natural, composite or recycled products, as part of Jewson’s ongoing commitment to creating eco-friendly branches.

James Buckle, business unit director at Jewson, said: “We are excited to welcome customers to this unique branch in Chichester, which is ultimately a one-stop-shop for all your timber needs. From specialist experts to access to the UK’s leading timber suppliers, tradespeople have everything they could want under one roof.”