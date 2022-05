There will be a dance workshop with Joanne Clifton at Rawson Hall, Bolney, on Saturday, June 11

Joanne, who is also known for singing and acting in productions like The Rocky Horror Show, will be at Rawson Hall on Saturday, June 11 (5.30pm-7pm).

She will spend half the workshop teaching a routine from Thoroughly Modern Millie and the second half on a sassy Latin number.

The event is presented by Dance with Emily and people can reserve their place at www.facebook.com/DanceSussex.