Job cuts announced as major store changes in the works for John Lewis - could Chichester and Horsham be affected?

Shop floor shake ups are set to lead to 153 job cuts across John Lewis stores, but is Chichester likely to be affected?

With 34 shops across the UK and a growing online presence, the upmarket retailer remains one of the most recognisable brands in Britain – including in Chichester, and Horsham, both of which remain popular destinations for West Sussex shoppers. But major changes to the way the shop does business on the ground could see around 1 per cent of the company’s work force axed.

The retailer said it will put backroom staff on the shop floor in order to free up more employees to work checkouts and fulfil customer requests. There are also plans to change staffing hours so there are more team members on hand during busy periods, all in pursuit of a “Selfridges-style” approach to customer service.

Some stores have already seen the introduction of digital headsets, which are intended to streamline workflow and make sure staff spend less time hunting each other across shop floors. The devices were trialled in shop stores in Cheltenham, Bluewater and Nottingham, where feedback from staff and customers alike was positive. Mobile payment devices have also been trialled in several shops, including, Horsham, allowing customers to buy goods on the shop floor rather than wading through a customer checkout.

Big changes could be in store for John Lewis staff

A John Lewis spokesperson said: “We’re seeking to make sure Partners are in the right place at the right time to help customers. We’re also removing unnecessary tasks, and introducing new technology to make their roles easier.”

Similar changes were made to Waitrose, which is partnered with John Lewis, last year, and a company spokesperson said they went down especially well with customers, adding: “It’s since been ranked the no.1 supermarket for customer satisfaction.”

Nothing has been confirmed at this stage, and the plans are only proposals – John Lewis bosses will consult with partners before moving forward with anything – but if they do go ahead, they could lead to 153 job cuts. It’s not yet clear which stores will be affected but, with 34 stores across the UK, that’s an average of four cuts per branch.

It has been proposed that this number will be reached naturally through ‘attrition and a voluntary redundancy process’, with staff members being consulted and supported throughout the process.