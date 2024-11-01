John Lewis Horsham launches Christmas Programme

John Lewis Horsham is delighted to unveil their events taking place in store over the festive period. We have trails, food tastings, beauty events, fashion events, live music, prize draws and so much more.

Highlights include:

Thursday 7th Nov Clarins Beauty Event, Live Music with Lianna Haynes from 5.30pm.

Saturday 16th & Sunday 17th Nov Lancom feature weekend, Baby Hand and Footprints by Popolo Ceramoco on Saturday.

Don't miss the 21st Nov

Thursday 21st Nov our Christmas Beauty Event includes Live Music with Joanie loves Chachi Acoustic Duo 5.30pm - 7.30pm, complimentary fizz, special offers.

Friday 22nd Nov Star Bears in store from 4.00pm

Saturday 23rd & Sunday 24th Nov Bobbi Brown feature weekend, Live Music from Joanie loves Chachi Acoustic Duo, Food Tasting

Saturday 30th Nov & Sunday 1st Dec Chanel feature weekend, Live Music from Lianna Haynes, Food Tasting, Family Fashion Event

In store 11th & 12th December

Saturday 7th & Sunday 8th Dec Clarins feature weekend, Live Music George Dodd (Sax), Live performance from the Ariel Theatre Company (Sat Only), Fashion Show.

Wednesday 11th & Thursday 12th Dec Tea with Santa. Waitrose Shopping Event (Thurs 12th)

Saturday 14th & Sunday 15th Dec Clinique feature weekend, Live Music Joanie loves Chachi Acoustic, Live performance from the Ariel Theatre Company (Sat Only).

Late night opening to 9pm from Mon 16th - Sat 21st

Saturday 21st & Sunday 22nd Dec Dior feature weekend, Live Music Lianna Haynes

In addition there will be school choir performances, toy demos, Christmas Tree Dressing ideas and the return of our Christmas themed trails.

Please keep an eye on our instagram account (johnlewishorsham)for further updates.