Jollyes names opening date for new Chichester store

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes, has confirmed its next two new stores, in Chichester and Pontefract will both open on Friday 14 March at 10.00am, with special guests at each to help welcome customers, whether they have two legs or four.

Both stores will have opening ceremonies led with retired police dogs supported in their later years by the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals (NFRSA), Jollyes nationwide charity partner.

The NFRSA helps support the care, well-being, and welfare of retired service animals from across the emergency service family - the police, fire, border force, National Crime Agency, NHS and prison services.

All Jollyes’ stores are raising money for NFRSA with collections matched by Jollyes up to £20,000 to help NFRSA support retired service animals and their owners.

Hugo who is supported by the National Foundation for Retired Service Animals will open the new Jollyes stores in Chichester

Biting through a string of sausages at Chichester to declare the store open will be retired explosives search dog Hugo who worked at Gatwick Airport for six years with Sussex Police and now, despite arthritis in one of his paws, is enjoying his retirement with handler Justin.

And fulfilling the same task at Pontefract will be retired prison dog Kaydee. Kaydee has an under active thyroid requiring daily medication but is the pride and joy of handler Andy.

But both Hugo and Kaydee will have to share the limelight at the openings.

In Chichester, joining the opening team at Portfield Trade Centre on Bognor Road will be local MP Jess Brown-Fuller’s rescue golden labrador Mellow who’s graciously accepted an invitation to lead the opening celebrations and share sausage-munching duties. Also attending will be Chichester Mayor Councillor Sarah Quail.

And in Pontefract, the home of sweet production, on hand at South Baileygate Retail Park will be community ensemble The Liquorice Singers to serenade shoppers with pet-themed songs alongside the Mayor of Wakefield Borough Council Darren Byford.

Both new stores will provide pet parents access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’ and community pet clinics which will offer unbeatable prices for essential vet services such as microchipping and vaccinations.

Jollyes has recruited around 20 roles across each of its two new stores, led in Chichester by Chris Ratcliffe and in Pontefract by Meg Percival.

Chris the owner of three Dobermans (Parker, Penny and Tinks) is an example of the career opportunities opening up for Jollyes’ people as it grows. Chris began his career as a sales assistant at Jollyes in North Harbour in 2019 before promotion to supervisor, and then deputy store manager at Waterlooville.

Meg is the loving owner of seven-year-old Rolo a Maltipoo who loves walking around Pontefract race track.

Meg has worked at Jollyes’ Selby store for 18 months. She too has progressed in Jollyes and alongside other Jollyes colleagues transferring to the store, will bring significant pet expertise.

Jollyes chief executive officer Joe Wykes, who will attend the Pontefract opening was delighted to start the 2025 opening programme.

“Over the last three years we’ve been opening stores right across the UK bringing the combination of the best value in town and the incredible expertise of our people in looking after families’ pets.

“We plan to bring that combination to significantly more locations in 2025 and we can’t wait to begin our 2025 opening programme in Pontefract and Chichester.”

Over the last three years Jollyes has grown its store estate from around 60 to well over 100, creating well over 400 jobs.

Jollyes had an exceptionally strong 2024, winning new investment to supercharge its growth, being named as the best retailer in Britain at the prestigious Retail Week awards for retailers under £250m turnover and making the Sunday Times’ list for the first time as one of Britain’s best big companies to work for.

In January it made a major strategic move to ensure all its customers benefit from its low prices, re-investing savings that are currently exclusive to Pet Club members - and more - into simple on-shelf pricing.

The move, which reverses the trend of retailers restricting savings to their loyalty card members, will mean over 3,000 prices were reduced in its 100-plus stores – covering over two thirds of all the 4,500 core items Jollyes carries in a typical store.

Jollyes move to lower prices is part of its long-term plan to underline its position as the price-leader in a specialist sector that’s traditionally been uncompetitive because there’s very little opportunity for pet parents to shop around.

What’s more its move into community pet clinics, which now feature in most of its locations, bring significant value in a sector that’s currently being investigated by the government to address any competition concerns that keep vet prices too high.

The move to simple low pricing also extends to its community pet clinics which will see vaccinations reduced from a Pet Club-only price of £44 to £39 – an important move which widens the price gap on key services between Jollyes and traditional vets.