Jollyes new pet store now open in Chichester

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes opened its first Chichester store on Friday and was greeted by hundreds of customers and their pets.

The store, at Portfield Trade Center, Bognor Rd, Chichester PO19 8NS was officially opened by special guests.

Performing the red ribbon cutting was Mayor Councillor Sarah Quail.

Alongside The Mayor was Liberal Democrat MP Jess Brown-Fuller and her golden Labrador rescue dog Mellow, who bit through a string of sausages to declare the store open.

The store has created 10 new jobs for the area and the Chichester store is a great example of the career development opportunities for colleagues as the pet superstore continues to open new stores at pace.

Joining the Chichester team are store manager Chris Ratcliffe who is an example of the career opportunities opening up for Jollyes’ people as it grows. Chris began his career as a sales assistant at Jollyes in North Harbour in 2019 before promotion to supervisor, and then deputy store manager at Waterlooville.

Jollyes new store will provide pet parents in Chichester access to Jollyes’ raw food frozen ‘shop-in-shop’.

Store manager Chris Ratcliffe said:

“We’re delighted to have brought Jollyes to Chichester. The team here are excited to bring their pet expertise alongside the kind of value that’s been making a real difference to pet parents right across the UK.”

