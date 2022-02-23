JPIMedia looks to recruit a commercial director for Sussex and Portsmouth

The company has just launched SussexWorld - a superb new website covering all of East and West Sussex and produced by its heritage brands like the Eastbourne Herald, the Chichester Observer, the West Sussex Gazette, the Mid Sussex Times, the Hastings Observer, the Sussex Express, and the West Sussex County Times.

Its flagship daily The News in Portsmouth is highly regarded throughout the region.

JPIMedia is looking to recuit a new commercial director

The Commercial Director we need has an entrepreneurial mindset and superb communication skills and ability. The ideal candidate will also be a creative strategist, with excellent organisational abilities, engaging, motivating and driving their team, leading by example.

The goal is to promote and expand the company’s commercial activity in a rapidly evolving media landscape that will generate revenues and lead to sustainable growth whilst aligning to and supporting the group strategy of Localise Monetise Digitise Energise.

The South Division occupies a stunning location in which to work and live - encompassing both the South Downs National Park and the coastline which includes Chichester Harbour, one of the country’s finest areas of outstanding natural beauty.

It is the headquarters of many global businesses including Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Leading the Commercial Team responsible for overall sales growth, the Commercial Director will directly influence the growth of digital revenues, customer retention, and acquisition, as well as maintaining and maximising print opportunities. Aligned to, and supporting the commercial digital strategy, the Commercial Director will work closely with the key stakeholders, to improve their own and their teams digital performance and capability. They will actively demonstrate their knowledge and understanding of the digital and print marketplace directly with customers and their teams, utilising JPIMedia marketing solutions.

If you are a marketing specialist with excellent marketing knowledge, an influencer who can make significant change happen through working with others and have the ability to articulate digital complexity in simple terms we would love to hear from you. Email to register your interest in the first instance to Maria Green, PA to Chief Commercial Officer [email protected]